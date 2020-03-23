Santa Maria High gym to be used as temporary homeless shelter

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District agreed to let the Santa Maria High School gym be used as a temporary satellite homeless shelter in order to ease the impact on a nearby homeless shelter during the coronavirus pandemic.

The help was requested by the Santa Barbara County Emergency Operations Center after Governor Newsom's stay at home order was made.

The school district said school staff will not be involved in organizing the shelter. Private security will instead be responsible.

About 20 people were already housed in the gym Sunday night.