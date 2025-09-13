Skip to Content
Pismo Beach welcomes Corgis and their two legged friends

Corgis converge on Pismo Beach for a weekend of four-legged fun
Published 11:49 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif.-Pismo Beach Corgi Nation Vacation is underway.

Corgis wearing all kinds of beach attire are competing and playing on the sand.

And the people watching can't help but smile.

It's a weekend getaway for Corgi fans but you don't have to have the breed to enjoy the festivities.

The Pismo Beach website calls it the most paw-some weekend of the year.

It continues on Sunday.

For more information visit https://experiencepismobeach.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

