Pismo Beach welcomes Corgis and their two legged friends
PISMO BEACH, Calif.-Pismo Beach Corgi Nation Vacation is underway.
Corgis wearing all kinds of beach attire are competing and playing on the sand.
And the people watching can't help but smile.
It's a weekend getaway for Corgi fans but you don't have to have the breed to enjoy the festivities.
The Pismo Beach website calls it the most paw-some weekend of the year.
It continues on Sunday.
For more information visit https://experiencepismobeach.com