VENTURA, Calif.-The Nederlandse Kooikerhonje breed got a lot of attention when L.A. Dodger Shohei Ohtani showed off his dog named Decoy.

A dog named Fergus had his 15 minutes of fame at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday.

Fergus goes by the show name "Carousel Ticket to Ride" during competitions.

The name comes from the Fab Four litter.

The 3-year-old was the only one to make it to the second oldest sport competition, second only to the Kentucky Derby.

Fans can watch the competition in every ring, live online.

Nicole Scurrah showed her dog first in ring 5.

It was their first time at the show in New York City and although they didn't make it to the next round, she hopes to return next year.

The entire experience is exciting for dog show enthusiasts.

Scurrah considers her dog "a gift from god" and said that is what a judge told her to think about when she runs beside her four legged friend during competitions.

More than 2000 dogs from all over the country are competing.

Each dog has to earn a championship title in its breed to enter.

Fergus comes from a Spaniel breed that can be seen in Vermeer and Rembrandt paintings.

During a break in the show the Scurrahs visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art, known as The Met, to check out their paintings.

For more information about the dog show visit https://westminsterkennelclub.org