Mountain Fire Cause to Be Revealed in Ventura County

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Ventura County Fire Department will announce the official cause of the Mountain Fire at a news conference Friday morning in Thousand Oaks.

Fire Chief Dustin Gardner will join District Attorney Erik Nasarenko to share the final findings of the investigation into the destructive wildfire that swept through Ventura County last November. The blaze burned close to 20,000 acres, destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes, and forced thousands to evacuate across communities including Camarillo and Somis.

County officials say prosecutors have finished their review and found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing connected to the fire. The briefing is set for 9:30 a.m. at VCFD headquarters on Conejo Spectrum Street.

The announcement comes almost exactly one year after the Mountain Fire sparked major recovery efforts across the region — efforts that continue today as residents rebuild and fire crews refine prevention strategies for future wind-driven wildfires.