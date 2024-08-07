Kids get wild at Lobster Jo’s Beach Camp in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It’s a wild ride of surfin,’ craftin’ and skatin' for kids at Lobster Jo’s Beach Camp in Santa Barbara.

lobster jo’s camp} 15-19

“I’m just like cruising, skating and I’m having loads of fun," said camper River Boydston of Lobster Jo's Beach Camp.

"Loads of fun" is what Boydston, known as "Bubbles" is rolling into at Skaters Point.

“I love camp because all the counselors help you to push like they make you feel like you can do anything," said camper Catalina Quijano of Lobster Jo's Beach Camp.

Along the shoreline near Stearns Wharf, there are so many campers hitting the waves, you get a “Where’s Waldo” feeling.

It can be hard to pick out just one kid.

When they’re not busy screaming at the camera, campers practiced their comedic skills in front of a live audience.

Kids at the Carousel House showed off their artistic side.

"I worked really hard on it and I really like it cuz I added sand to it," said camper Emmy Gonella of Lobster Jo's Beach Camp.

Kids were making waxed candles, but some of them ended up waxing their fingers.

"I just kept on dipping and dipping and dipping," said camper Joni Meehan of Lobster Jo's Beach Camp.

As the day wrapped up, the camp’s founder known as Lobster Jo hopes his love of the ocean will spread to the kids while bringing them together, however rowdy it may get.