Premier American Credit Union helping teens gain financial literacy in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - A non-profit hosted a finance education course for teens in Ventura on Friday.

Premier America Credit Union helps teens through access to education, services and products.

Their focus is on helping teens gain financial literacy throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Leaders of the credit union believe these courses can help teens be better prepared when they get older and have to manage their money.

"Each of these students visit these locations to face a pushy sales person where they have to make a decision and the objective of that sales person is to try to make them give all their money hence we call it a bite of reality when we experience that going into the marketplace," said financial inclusion and education officer Alfredo Martinez of Premier America Credit Union.

The credit union offers the class throughout the year helping teens learn how to deal with the realities of housing, transportation, and other experiences they will face in day-to-day life.