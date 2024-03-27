Space X is set to Launch Falcon 9 on Thursday night
VANDENBURG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.- Space X is set to launch a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites from the Vandenburg Space Force Base on Thursday.
The launch target for liftoff is at 7:30 P.M. with a backup window available until 11:24 p.m.
This is the 15th flight for the stage booster supporting this mission.
According to Space X, following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, stationed at the Pacific Ocean
