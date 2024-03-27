Space X is set to Launch Falcon 9 on Thursday night

VANDENBURG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.- Space X is set to launch a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites from the Vandenburg Space Force Base on Thursday.

The launch target for liftoff is at 7:30 P.M. with a backup window available until 11:24 p.m.

This is the 15th flight for the stage booster supporting this mission.

According to Space X, following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, stationed at the Pacific Ocean

For more information about future launches, visit the SpaceX website.