Santa Barbara County: Sleeping Bag Drive underway for those experiencing homelessness

SANT BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County leaders say more than 1,900 people are experiencing homelessness in the area.

They say each winter, those on the streets are exposed to cold nighttime temperatures with limited supplies to keep them warm.

In order to help those experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara, the county is hosting its Fourth Annual Sleeping Bag Drive.

The county is hoping locals can donate sleeping bags, hygiene products, warm clothing, and more for those in need.

Donations can be made in person at two locations: the Santa Maria Public Defender’s Office in Santa Maria, and the Santa Barbara Public Defender’s Office, located under the main archway of the Santa Barbara Courthouse directly across from the clocktower entrance.

The offices will accept donations weekdays during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., until Wednesday, December 12.

Either “new or lightly used” sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, hygiene products, thermal underwear, scarves, and backpacks will be accepted, along with tax-deductible financial donations toward the purchase of new sleeping bags and undergarments.

Financial donations can be made online through the Family Service Agency.

Those in need of sleeping bags or warm clothing can collect the donated goods at a distribution event noon to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 15, at both offices until supplies run out.

For more information, contact the County Public Defender’s office or visit countyofsb.org.