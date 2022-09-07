Village Properties hopes to reach $2 Million in for teachers during supplies drive in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Teachers across Santa Barbara County need your help.

The Teacher’s Fund kicked off its 2022 Back-to-School Supplies Drive in Santa Barbara.

Inside the classroom at Adams Elementary School, there are all kinds of supplies from books to colored pencils, even stuffed animals.

"Yes we definitely need supplies especially to make our classrooms look how we want them to look and feel," said teacher Chalmers of Adams Elementary School.

But the supplies come with a price tag.

"Well it depends what you wanna do but it could be hundreds of dollars out of you know your own pocket," said Chalmers.

"We’re super excited because this year Mark‘s teachers funds 20th anniversary and we’re very very close to donating $2 million dollars to local schools in those 20 years," said realtor Brianna Johnson of Village Properties.

"We want to help the teacher make their classroom the best that they can. / my hope is that we do reach the $75,000 goal … And that can be done with the communities help," said owner and broker Renee Grubb of Village Properties.

The Teacher's Fund supplies drive will continue until October 19.

If you would like to make a donation to help teachers across Santa Barbara County, log onto: http://www.teachersfund.org.