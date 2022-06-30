Calls from concerned pet owners increase at C.A.R.E.4PAWS ahead of 4th of July in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Directors with the C.A.R.E.4PAWS organization are getting busy with more pet owners calling ahead of the 4th of July celebration in Santa Barbara.

The calls are from pet owners expressing concern over the safety of their pets in light of the fireworks shows scheduled around the region.

Directors with the organization say as many as 30 percent more family pets are lost between July 4 and July 6 than during any other time of the year due to fireworks.

C.A.R.E.4PAWS Clinic is offering free microchips as well as all other pet services like vaccines, spaying and neutering, and medical care.

Pet owners are encouraged to bring their pets to a free clinic on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 923 Bath Street.