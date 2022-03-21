Skip to Content
More coffee shops coming to Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - There's a new coffee shop coming to town in Santa Maria.

It's called The Human Bean.

This drive-thru and walk-up coffee stand will be moving to 1935 S. Broadway.

The new 400-square-foot unit will replace an old signmaking shop.

The shop will first be demolished before construction of the new coffee business begins.

This isn't the first coffee shop being built in recent months.

During the past year a new Dutch Bros opened on 1790 N. Broadway.

And there's another one on the way at the new Enos Ranch West Shopping Center currently under construction.

The Human Bean has about 200 locations in 18 states including three along the Central Coast.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

