Restaurant month returns to Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Dine out over the next month – Santa Maria style.

Restaurant Month in the Santa Maria Valley runs from Jan. 14 through Feb. 13.

Restaurants will serve up special menu items for $20.22 to celebrate the new year.

The craft cocktail contest also returns this year. Restaurants will serve hand-made, unique cocktails that represent the region's history and culture and you get to help pick a winner.

