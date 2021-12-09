Santa Ynez Valley named one of ’50 Best Places to Travel’ next year

SOLVANG, Calif. – The Santa Ynez Valley was just named to Travel and Leisure's prestigious list of the world's 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022.

The Valley – which consists of Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Olivos and Ballard – comes in at number 38 on the list. The tight-knit community in Santa Barbara County wine country comes ahead of São Paulo, Brazil and just below Queensland, Australia.









The article says the arrival of newer tasting rooms, restaurants and hotels in recent years has firmly put the area on travelers' radars.

The ranking comes following a well-known travel blogger's two trips to the Santa Ynez Valley in 2021.

And although not technically part of the Valley itself, Lompoc is also mentioned as a worthwhile detour for wine lovers.