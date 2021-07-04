Annual Nipomo 4th of July parade rolls through community streets

Lifestyle

NIPOMO, Calif. -- For a second straight year, the annual Jim Tefft Memorial 4th of July Parade was held once again held throughout much of the Nipomo area.

Instead of taking place in Old Town along Tefft Street, the parade went into the community, traveling on streets around the area.

Created in 2017, the parade is traditionally held on East Tefft Street. It's been a popular attraction, bringing out thousands of people to the sidewalks and neighborhoods in the Old Town area.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to come up with an alternate format to comply with social distance requirements.

This year, the same format was held, featuring a parade of cars, trucks and other vehicles decorated with American flags and other red, white and blue decorations.

More than 100 vehicles took part, more than twice than number that participated last year.

The parade started at Nipomo High School at 11 a.m. and lasted more than an hour as the long line of vehicles snaked around the community.

Afterwards, a community 4th of July celebration was held at Nipomo Regional Park.