UCSB Arts & Lectures brings back free Summer Cinema

GOLETA, Calif. — UCSB Arts & Lectures' annual free summer cinema takes a trip back to the drive-in (and back in time!) with a series of nostalgic comedy and adventure flicks from the ’80s and ’90s.

Usher in those summertime vibes with Be Excellent and Party On! – Movies Under the Stars in Your Cars, a fun mix of films that offers something for everyone. The films are free and will screen on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. from July 1 through August 12 at the West Wind Drive-in in Santa Barbara.

First come, first served; gates open at 7:00 p.m. Arrive early to enjoy food trucks, concessions, entertainment and prize drawings!

“Following the success of last summer’s series at the drive-in,” says Arts & Lectures Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta M. Billeci, “we invite people to come back, reconnect, have fun and indulge in a blast from the past. We’re so very grateful to our friends at Montecito Bank & Trust for their support in making these films free and accessible to the community.”

Film Lineup:

Thursday, July 1: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Thursday, July 8: The Goonies / Stand by Me (Double Feature)

Thursday, July 15: Clueless

Thursday, July 22: The NeverEnding Story

Thursday, July 29: Men in Black / Galaxy Quest (Double Feature)

Thursday, August 5: Rush Hour

Thursday, August 12: Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure / Wayne’s World (Double Feature)

For more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at (805) 893-3535 or visit its website.

