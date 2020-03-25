Santa Barbara Botanic Garden closes amid coronavirus concerns

Lifestyle

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is closed to visitors Wednesday following the California statewide order calling for people to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Botanic Garden will stay closed until further notice, officials said.

"We have regretfully closed our physical gates, but we won’t stop in our mission to conserve native plants for the health and wellbeing of people and the planet," said Steve Windhager, the Garden's Executive Director. "That mission is more important than ever as we as a society lean into nature as a place of respite, peace, and normalcy in our lives."

The nonprofit relies on admissions, memberships and donations to help maintain the grounds. It is now asking anyone with means to help the Botanical Garden during this time of crisis.

The Garden will look for new ways to connect with members over the next several weeks. It will also keep people updated on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

The mission of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is to conserve California native plants and habitats. It is also a part of the American Alliance of Museums.

If you would like to donate to the garden, you can do so at: https://www.sbbg.org/get-involved/donate