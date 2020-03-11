Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel to broadcast public meeting electronically

Lifestyle

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Due to the current COVID-19/coronavirus situation and acting upon guidance from the County of San Luis Obispo, the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel will conduct and broadcast Wednesday night's public meeting electronically only.

The Engagement Panel asks that members of the public interested in participating in the public meeting livestream it by visiting https://diablocanyonpanel.org/ or http://www.pge.com/engagementpanel<http://www.pge.com/engagementpanel>.

Participants will be able to submit comments and ask questions using the online comment form on the Panel website during the meeting.

This is the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel's first public meeting this year.

During the meeting the panel will consider the permitting process of land related to the future decommissioning of the power plant.

The Panel will discuss a new policy recently adopted by the California Public Utilities Commission called the Tribal Land Transfer Policy.

They’ll consider its applicability to the lands surrounding Diablo Canyon.

PG&E will be providing updates on its bankruptcy proceedings.

The company will also share the status of the 2018 Nuclear Decommissioning Cost Triennial Proceeding (NDCTP) settlement.

PG & E will also touch on the Request for Proposal (RFP) process.

This is in relation to the possible selection of a new spent fuel storage system.

The Panel wants to help inform PG&E's site-specific decommissioning plan on future land use and providing repurposing recommendations.

The meeting will be held at the San Luis Obispo Government Center.

