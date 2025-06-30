Bryan Kohberger accepts plea deal in University of Idaho murders to avoid the death penalty

Seth Ratliff

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Bryan Kohberger, the 30-year-old suspect in the brutal 2022 University of Idaho murders, has reportedly accepted a plea deal that would spare him the death penalty in exchange for a guilty plea. This significant development, first reported by NewsNation and corroborated by multiple news sources, indicates a major shift only a month before the upcoming high-profile murder trial.

“It’s true!” — Goncalves Family furiously confirms plea deal

The family of victim Kaylee Goncalves confirmed the agreement on social media, expressing profound anger.

“It’s true! We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support,” the family of Kaylee Goncalves wrote on Facebook.

Background

Kohberger is accused of the early morning home invasion killings of four University of Idaho students: Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, in November 2022. The killings sent shockwaves through the small college town and garnered national attention.

According to Brian Entin of NewsNation, who posted on X, “Sources confirm the prosecution has proposed dropping the death penalty in exchange for Kohberger pleading guilty to committing the four murders and serving life.”

At the time of the killings, Kohberger was pursuing a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, located just a short drive from Moscow. Authorities arrested Kohberger over a month after the murders, on December 30, 2022, in his home state of Pennsylvania.

This reported plea agreement comes just days after a critical ruling in the case. Judge Steven Hippler recently dismissed a bid by Kohberger’s defense team to introduce an alternate perpetrator theory, a move that could have significantly impacted the trial’s direction.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 is actively working to independently confirm this information and will continue to provide updates as more details emerge.

