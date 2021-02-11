Ventura County Public Health vaccinates farmworkers in Santa Paula

Coronavirus

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County Public Health vaccinated farmers in Ventura County on Thursday morning.

County Public Health says they vaccinated 36 farmworkers at Kimball Ranches-El Hogar in Santa Paula on Thursday.

This is all part of their COVID-19 vaccine pilot program to support farmworkers in the County.

Ventura County Public Health says the effort will increase weekly with vaccinations at farms and packing houses.

A County representative says the farmworkers were happy to get the vaccine and that the agricultural community is supportive of this program.