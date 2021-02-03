13 COVID-19 deaths reported in Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - 13 more Santa Barbara County residents have died of COVID-19.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the new deaths Wednesday afternoon on its website.

These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 316.

Seven of these people were residents of Santa Barbara, four lived in Santa Maria, one lived in Lompoc and the other lived in the Goleta.

According to the public health department, 12 of these people were over the age of 70 and the other was between the ages of 30 and 49. 11 people had underlying health conditions, public health said, and seven of these deaths are associated with outbreaks at care facilities, such as nursing homes or retirement communities.

The county says a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

In addition to these 13 deaths, the county also reported 187 new cases on Wednesday. 167 people are hospitalized, 47 of whom are in the ICU.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.