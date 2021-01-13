Santa Barbara County reports 7 more coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported seven more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll to 214.

The public health department says three people were residents of Santa Barbara, two were residents of the Santa Ynez Valley, one lived in Goleta and the other lived in the unincorporated area of northern Santa Barbara County.

The county is experiencing a rapid growth of deaths attributed to COVID-19, with record high numbers of deaths reported over the last several weeks.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the county health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

In addition to these seven new deaths, Santa Barbara County reported 535 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.