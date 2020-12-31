2 jail guards, 3 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Santa Barbara jail

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Two custody deputies and three inmates at the Santa Barbara Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

These newest cases brings the number of Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employees to test positive for COVID-19 to 81.

According to the sheriff's office, one of the custody deputies was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, which was the last day they worked. On Thursday, that deputy was informed that they had tested positive. They have been experiencing symptoms since Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

A second custody deputy was tested on Tuesday as well and last worked Wednesday. On Thursday, they were notified of the positive test. The sheriff's office says this deputy is not experiencing any symptoms.

Both custody deputies were tested as part of the regular testing routine at the jail.

Additionally, three inmates at the Santa Barbara jail have tested positive for COVID-19. Two inmates tested positive during the intake process. One has since been released. A third inmate was being held in general population when they tested positive. All inmates who had direct contact with this person have tested negative for COVID-19, the sheriff's office said. Inmates with direct contact with this person will be housed separately and monitored.

There are currently eight active cases of COVID-19 among the Santa Barbara County Jail population. Each inmate is being housed in negative-pressure housing areas and are being monitored by medical staff.

Santa Barbara County has reported 98 coronavirus cases at the jail since the pandemic began. Most cases were contracted at the jail. One inmate has died from coronavirus complications.