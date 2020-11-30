SLO County increasing hours, locations for free COVID testing

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Community members will have more time to get tested for COVID-19 for free in San Luis Obispo County starting this week.

The county announced it is adding more hours to its free testing site in Paso Robles as well as a new testing clinic in Nipomo.

The Paso Robles testing will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Tuesday.

The new clinic will open at the Nipomo Senior Center this Thursday.

Health officials encourage anyone who has symptoms or thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested. Anyone who does not have symptoms or has not been recently exposed is asked to take an at-home test if they would like to get tested.

“COVID-19 is spreading, and you have the power to stop it,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Schedule a safe and confidential test at a free testing clinic. Get tested to slow the spread, help schools reopen, and lift more State restrictions.”

For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment at any of the County’s free testing clinics and no co-pay is required. Those without insurance will not be charged.

San Luis Obispo County testing locations and hours include:

Grover Beach - Ramona Garden Park Center

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Paso Robles - Paso Robles Event Center – Frontier Pavilion

Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Morro Bay - Veterans Memorial Building

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

San Luis Obispo - SLO Vets Hall

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nipomo - Nipomo Senior Center

Monday, Thursday, Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make an appointment to get tested at one of these clinics, click here.

The County of San Luis Obispo and State of California are both contracting with OptumServe to provide this service to the community.