Multiple Lompoc Police employees test positive for COVID-19

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department confirmed Monday that, over the past two weeks, multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Police Chief Joseph Mariani explained that, after eight months without incident, a few employees started showing COVID-related symptoms. Those employees were promptly tested and, once confirmed, were assigned to recover at home per the CDC guidelines.

Chief Mariani went on to explain how the police department has been proactive in protecting its staff since the onset of the pandemic. "We were the first to close and restrict our lobby to minimize contact for our employees and the public. We also went to great lengths to obtain Personal Protective Equipment and established protocols to isolate employees within the building to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus. We restricted access to our facility to include volunteers as well as non-essential workers. When feasible we allowed some of our employees to work remotely. We also established procedures to promote safety to our officers and the public as much as was reasonable and practical given the nature of our work."

Since identifying the positive cases, the police department has been working with the Human Relations Department and City Safety Officer to ensure that they are using every resource and option possible to maintain a safe work place and minimize risks to the public.

