SLO County reports 35th coronavirus death

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County recorded its 35th coronavirus-related death on Thursday.

San Luis Obispo County public health officials said this person was in their 80s and had underlying conditions. They were considered to be particularly vulnerable, the public health department said.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. Residents are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people to avoid traveling and gathering with family and friends over the Thanksgiving holiday, due to the rise in cases.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.