VAFB to receive first round of trial COVID vaccines

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Vandenberg Air Force Base will be one of the first locations in the country that will receive a trial COVID-19 vaccine.

In a town hall virtual meeting on Friday, Colonel Anthony Mastalir, Commander of the 30th Space Wing announced that Vandenberg Air Force Base will be one of the first groups to receive the Pfizer trial COVID-19 vaccination as part of Operation Warp Speed.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is getting close to the finish line, the pharmaceutical giant says. The new vaccine has had a 90 percent success rate, with over 40,000 participants in its study, Pfizer said on Monday.

Vandenberg is one of the first locations selected to receive the trial vaccine. It is unclear how many doses will be provided to the Air Force base, but officials said it could be as many as 10,000. These doses may also be delivered to the base in multiple shipments.

Health care professionals, essential military members and first responders are prioritized to receive the vaccine, the base said.

Officials from the base said there are still many unknowns regarding the vaccine, including how long immunity will last after receiving the vaccine and how many people will need to be vaccinated to approach "herd immunity."

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Operation Warp Speed's goal is to "produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January 2021, as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics."

To watch the entire Vandenberg Air Force Base virtual town hall, click here.