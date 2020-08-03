Santa Barbara County reports additional coronavirus-related death from June

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported another COVID-19 related death from June, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 62.

Public Health said this person was a Santa Maria resident in their 70s who had underlying health conditions. This person reportedly passed away during the last week of June.

Public Health explained that "Deaths are reported when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition, and therefore may be delayed."

“We share in sadness with those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. The best protection we have against COVID-19 continues to be to avoid gatherings with those you do not live with, stay at least six feet from others, wash your hands frequently, self-isolate if you are sick and wear a face covering. We can be safer in the community if we follow the directives issued by public health. Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19.” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer.

As of Monday, Santa Barbara County has reported 6,464 COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, a total of 6,154 are considered fully recovered.

Santa Barbara County is not including one death from the Lompoc prison that the California Department of Corrections considers to be coronavirus-related. In the interest of transparency, this death is included in our totals.