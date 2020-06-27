Skip to Content
Atascadero to offer more COVID-19 testing without charge

San Luis Obispo County
COVID-19 testing will be available free of charge for four days in Atascadero.

ATASCADERO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County announced that COVID-19 testing will be available again in Atascadero from Monday, July 6 to Thursday, July 9.

Any person is eligible to receive a test, even if they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The testing center will be located in the Pavilion on the Lake at 9315 Pismo Avenue.

Tests are also free of charge, patients need only schedule an appointment to come in. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

You can register for an appointment and see more details on testing in SLO County at www.emergencyslo.org.

