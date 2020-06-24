SLO County tripling contact tracing efforts

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County is tripling the size of the team responsible for contact tracing individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The team is being expanded to 24 people, tripling in size, in hopes of combating the spread of COVID-19.

Contact tracers investigate and work to identify people who may have come in contact with people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The current team of contact tracers is experiencing a large workload and the added backup will help with these efforts as case totals continue to rise in San Luis Obispo and neighboring counties.

“We are working hard to manage the spread of COVID-19 in SLO County,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “If you have been exposed, we will call you and ask you to self-quarantine at home based on when you were exposed. Help us slow transmission and answer the call to manage the spread.”

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says the department has successfully traced 100 percent of the confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Contact tracing is a common health practice that has been used for decades in combating outbreaks and pandemics.

Tracers speak to individuals who have tested positive and attempt to "trace" their steps to see if they exposed others to the disease.

They ask patients how they are feeling, help them understand isolation orders, and can connect those patients with care and services if needed.

Next, they contact people who may have been exposed without disclosing where it happened or who was tested positive. This includes issuing quarantine letters and making follow-up calls for those who are high-risk.

All personal information is protected, public health says.

Borenstein says the contact tracers are there to help those who have been exposed or have tested positive.

“We are not calling to enforce any state or local orders. We will never ask about your immigration status, we will never ask for your social security number, and we will never ask for payment,” Dr. Borenstein said. “You can do your part in the fight against COVID-19 by answering your phone if the health department calls and self-quarantining if ill or exposed.”