Graduation party linked to cluster of coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - After nearly two dozen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, public health officials said they have identified a possible partial source for the increase in cases: a graduation party.

In a press release issued Tuesday by the SLO County Public Health Department, officials said the new cases are believed to come mostly from close contact between family members and normal spread throughout the community.

But the health department says a "cluster of cases" can be traced to a recent graduation party.

Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer, said the rise in cases is somewhat expected as the economy reopens. Borenstein said there is little reason for concern at this time as the number of hospitalizations remains low.

“I understand the increase in cases in recent days may alarm some, yet it is not unexpected as we continue to reopen amid a pandemic,” Borenstein said. “However, our hospitalized cases remain low and cases in the ICU remain low at this time, both of which we will be watching very closely moving forward."

As of Tuesday, there are 356 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County.

A complete breakdown of the cases can be found below: