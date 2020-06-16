3 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Three more people have died due to complications of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.
The three additional deaths were announced Tuesday morning during the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Santa Barbara County has seen a steady rise in new cases over the last week.
As of Monday, there were 2,069 cases in the county, including 18 deaths.
A full breakdown of the case totals will be released Tuesday evening and can be found here.
