3 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Three more people have died due to complications of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.

The three additional deaths were announced Tuesday morning during the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Santa Barbara County has seen a steady rise in new cases over the last week.

As of Monday, there were 2,069 cases in the county, including 18 deaths.

A full breakdown of the case totals will be released Tuesday evening and can be found here.