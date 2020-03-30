Goleta McDonald’s serving up burgers, fries & pies to hospital ER

Coronavirus

GOLETA, Calif. - More and more businesses are giving back to healthcare workers. That includes restaurants feeding hungry hospital workers.

For the past week, David Peterson and his McDonald's restaurants have been going every-other-night and dropping off food to the emergency room at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. Big boxes of Quarter Pounder's, fries and apple pies are being delivered to hardworking doctors, nurses and staff.

Peterson, who's father invented the world-famous Egg McMuffin, says he will continue to take food to the hospital for as long as he can. He's also urging the public to continue to support local restaurants.

"My highest calling is my McDonald's family and keeping them employed," Peterson said.













To find businesses like McDonald's that continue to serve the community visit Open4Biz.