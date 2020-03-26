Paso Robles distillery begins making hand sanitizer

Coronavirus

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A distiller in Paso Robles is doing its part to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

KROBAR Craft Distillery is using its distilled spirits and turning it into hand sanitizer.

Their new KROBAR product will be sent to hospitals, emergency services, public works and the general public, according to a news release.

KROBAR has already donated hand sanitizer to local, regional and state agencies, including: Atascadero Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire, City of Bakersfield, Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, Compass Health, Mee Memorial Hospital (Salinas), Paso Robles Fire Department, San Luis Obispo Fire Department, SLO Paramedics and the SLO Food Bank.

“The key ingredient of sanitizer is high-level alcohol – and we can literally produce it by the tankful,” says Joe Barton, co-owner of KROBAR Distiller. “So, the moment we heard hospitals and healthcare workers were struggling to find hand sanitizer, my co-owner Steve (Kroener) and our staff went to work.”

The hand sanitizer – made from 80-precent ethanol alcohol – is in compliance with the FDA’s strict guidelines and is approved for use by hospitals, emergency responders and the general public.

