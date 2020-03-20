Gov. Newsom deploys California National Guard to provide food for vulnerable residents

Coronavirus

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that California National Guard members have been deployed to help provide short-term food security to isolated and vulnerable Californians.

This short deployment is intended to help stabilize the immediate need of food banks to fulfill the needs of those most at risk of the coronavirus.

Many food banks throughout California have seen a significant decline in volunteerism which has impacted their ability to distribute food.

The California Guard started by deploying personnel and logistical equipment to a food bank distribution warehouse in Sacramento County on Friday. They will then assess the food bank sites throughout the state that have requested short-term support and stabilization.

“It’s in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, coming to the aid of those in their community who are most in need. Food banks provide a critical lifeline for families and are needed now more than ever. Families across our state are suddenly losing work, and millions of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 are staying home to protect their health and the health of others. I ask all Californians who are able to join our Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign to safely assist those in need in your community,” said Newsom.

The Governor said this assistance will allow time for AmeriCorps, California Conservation Corps and Local Conservation Corps members as well as other volunteers to become engaged in helping to distribute food.

This will also allow for the launch of the Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign which calls on neighbors to be the first line of support for California's most vulnerable residents.

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said, “The Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign is a testament to the strength of our larger California community. Now more than ever we must create a culture of WE over me. I am so proud that Californians across the state stand ready to meet this moment by embracing our California values of inclusivity, generosity and community.”

The campaign encourages residents to safely check on their neighbors, the elderly, family and friends to make sure everyone is able to get the supplies they need.

The Administration said they are partnering with the social networking service Nextdoor to inform the community about the state's response to the coronavirus. Nextdoor is a platform that neighborhoods use to share advice, news or ask questions.

California has released information to promote resources and options for those facing food insecurity.

For those interesting in ways they can assist their community, they can visit the California Volunteers website.