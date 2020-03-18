SLO Food Bank continuing daily operations, adjusting handful of services and programs

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The SLO Food Bank is continuing its daily operations, while also making a few modifications, as the community adjusts to life with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Luis Obispo-based non-profit organization said it is committed to keeping all of its core services open during this heightened time of need.

Food Bank is continuing distribution with all of its agency partners, numbering approximately 80 in San Luis Obispo County.

People in need can still pick up food during regularly scheduled distributions sites and times.

All food at distribution sites will be pre-bagged, and to comply with social distancing requirements, there will little interaction with volunteers.

While food will continue to be distributed throughout the county, Food Bank has made a series of modifications to a handful of its programs and services.

Currently, all of its seniors and children's farmers markets have been suspended.

For senior markets, those distributions normally take place on-site at a residence center.

Due to the sensitivity of those residents during this time of crisis, Food Bank is delivering only pantry and dry goods.

In addition, GleanSLO and Food Bank's grocery store rescue programs have also been suspended.

Food Bank is also waiving all fees to its agency partners, and is streamlining the process for potential new agency partners to utilize its services.

The SLO Food Bank website is regularly being updated with new developments.

People with questions about services and locations can access that information at slofood.org or by calling (805) 238-4664.