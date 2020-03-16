Allan Hancock College declares state of emergency, extends spring break

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College declared a campus-wide state of emergency on Monday. They are also making spring break one week longer.

This declaration comes in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in California.

No college courses, in-person or online will take place until March 30.

The school said they are still finalizing alternate modality formats for in-person classes. These formats would include online classes when possible along with other solutions such as modifying limiting in-person class sizes, enforcing social distancing and other safety protocols in line with the CDCs recommendations.

“After extensive discussions with our faculty, staff, and student leaders, Allan Hancock College has determined that it is not feasible to offer all of our courses in an online format,” said Allan Hancock College Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “Many of our Career Technical Education courses require hands-on learning that simply cannot translate to an online modality. For such courses, we are making case-by-case determinations in how to effectively offer the courses while prioritizing the health and safety of our students and faculty.”

The college recommends that students regularly check their college email for important communications from the school and their instructors.

Hancock said they believe that offering as many courses as possible online while still allowing others to safely be held in-person will promote public health while allowing students to continue their college education without damaging their ability to graduate, transfer, or achieve their post-college goals.

The college is also working with employee union bargaining units to facilitate time off for staff over the coming days.

Allan Hancock College will provide updates and information on their coronavirus webpage and through the AHC Coronavirus Hotline at 1-805-922-6966 ext. 3887.