Cuesta College faculty member living outside the U.S. diagnosed with coronavirus

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A Cuesta College faculty member currently living outside the United States was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Administrators say this case is not in San Luis Obispo County and there’s no threat to the Cuesta College campus community.

The adjunct faculty member is currently teaching an online course while living outside of the United States.

Cuesta College says the patient is in self-quarantine and is in the second week of battling the illness.