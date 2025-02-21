New Youth Mental Health Clinic opens in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department is celebrating the opening of its brand new youth mental health clinic in Grover Beach.

On Friday, the county held an open house at the new office, where invited guests were able to tour the facility, meet youth mental health professionals, and learn about the critical services provided to support local youth and families.

The two-hour event was also held in an effort to increase awareness about the importance of accessible mental health care for young people in the community.

Located at 1666 Ramona Avenue in Grover Beach, just a block north of Oak Park Boulevard, the new clinic is intended for those between the ages of 4 to 21-years-old.

Mental health professional will provide those in need with valuable resources that support mental wellness and early intervention for young people.

Previously, the Behavioral Health Department had a similar – but smaller office space in Arroyo Grande, but the new, larger space will provide a greater efficiency of services for its clients.