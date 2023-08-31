Peace of Mind: Hospice of Santa Barbara offers free advance care planning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Whether someone is experiencing an acute illness, a long-term illness, or a terminal illness, perhaps one of the most difficult discussions anyone can have is about advance care planning.

“It’s something that’s very handy for you and your family … when you’re in time of an emergency … you’re in a situation where you can not speak for yourself … often times it’s end of life," said volunteer Jayne Brechwald of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Social services manager Dawna Cunha at Valle Verde, a senior living community in Santa Barbara, believes making an advance care plan can help family members from wondering if they “made the right decision” on your behalf.

“I think it’s indispensable. We like to encourage the language around us and be able to talk about it it’s part of life and it’s nothing that we’re afraid of," said Cunha.

Advance care planning involves preparing for future decisions about your medical care if you become seriously ill or unable to communicate your wishes.

“Which allows you to have choice and how you want to be treated if you’re in a medical crisis and you can’t speak for yourself," said Cunha.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is partnering with Cottage Health in a campaign to encourage advance care planning.

“And the importance of filling out a document in Santa Barbara … it’s called Mycare. It’s a legal document," said Brechwald.

“You can see here … it’s a simple document … with clear directions .. very few pages … but there’s eight important pages that can change the course of your life," said Cunha.

Those with questions about the MyCare document can contact Hospice of Santa Barbara individually or as a group.

“We sit down with people … make sure they understand the different aspects … send it to cottage hospital … and then it’s out into your medical record," said Brechwald.

The Hospice team hopes to get as many residents in Santa Barbara, 18 years of age and over, to complete their advance care plans.

“Read the news … things happen. Life is precarious … things can happen to you at any age … so to be clear … to understand that being human is terminal all of us are going to face our own death and one way or another," said Cunha.

But the Mycare document allows you to ensure your voice is heard, and your wishes regarding health care are honored.

And Hospice of Santa Barbara is offering to help anyone who is interested in getting this done.

“And it allows you to identify someone who will speak for you in the event that you can’t speak for yourself," said Cunha.

For more information on advance care planning, visit: https://www.hospiceofsb.org/.