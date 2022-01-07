Santa Barbara County: Healthcare staff slammed as Omicron variant spreads

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the Omicron variant continues to surge across the Central Coast, a local hospital and other businesses are seeing significant impact among their staff.

Marian Regional Medical Center is one of several hospitals experiencing staff illnesses.

This includes physicians, nurses and support staff.

Dr. Scott Robertson says hospitals and clinics are extraordinarily thin right now in terms of labor shortages.

This is due to labor workers being out sick since the spread of Omicron.

Robertson says this is another reason why it's so important to stay healthy in order to keep yourself out of the hospital.

JDX Pharmacy in Santa Maria is also experiencing a change in staffing.

The head pharmacists Dr. Sagar Asodia says they are experiencing call outs more than they’ve ever had.

Asodia says the call outs are largely due to Omicron spreading so quickly.

The limited staff has lead to higher stress levels as they continue trying to serve the community.