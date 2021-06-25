Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigates sexual abuse allegations at elite private school, offers services for victims

Health

OJAI, Calif. - Crews with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office have begun an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving students, faculty and staff at an elite private school in Ojai.

They said there may be more victims or witnesses to the crimes who were not contacted during the initial investigation.

Earlier this month, The Thacher School disclosed that it hired a law firm in August to look into the misconduct allegations. These incidents reportedly took place over the course of the last 40 years.

A report from the school described episodes of alleged rape, unwanted touching and inappropriate comments.

The sheriff's office said the Ventura County Family Justice Center (VCFJC) is available to assist all those who have been impacted by these painful events.

The VCFJC is a collaborative community response to domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder and dependent adult abuse, human trafficking, hate crime and other violent crimes. The model allows for a variety of services to be offered to victims in one location, under one roof. All services are free of charge and confidential. Victims can receive assistance whether they have reported to law enforcement or not.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko extended his heartfelt sympathy to the survivors and recognized that trauma from such experiences can have long-lasting effects not only in the lives of the victim but in the lives of family members and friends.

He encouraged anyone with information related to allegations of sexual assault occurring at The Thacher School to contact Sergeant Hector Macias of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office at 805-384-4730.

Additionally, if you or someone you know has been impacted, you can contact the Ventura County

Family Justice Center for help. The center is located at 3170 Loma Vista Road in Ventura. To contact them, you can call 805-652-7655 or email vcfjc.coop@ventura.org or text 805-947-7981.