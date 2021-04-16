Dog miraculously survives after falling 200 feet at canyon

Health

DEWEY, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — A Dewey couple watched their dog accidentally jump off a cliff at Oak Creek Canyon and fall 200 feet. Somehow, the dog survived with injuries. Simba’s happy place is in the car on the way to a campsite. On Good Friday, the golden doodle and his mom and dad went to Oak Creek Canyon. “There’s a vista that overlooks the top of it,” said Wesley Wallace. Wesley said Simba was running for joy as Wesley stood on top of a rock wall. “And Simba came from Ruth, full blast right up to me and jumped, cleared the rock wall and cleared the cliff,” said Wallace.

Wesley’s wife Ruth thought Simba was gone. “There’s nothing you can do at that moment, just pray,” said Ruth. Wesley went looking and found Simba miraculously alive, approximately 200 feet from the vista. Wesley’s father and a family friend used a hammock to bring the dog to safety. “When he called me and told me he was still alive, I just couldn’t believe it at first but it was really just a miracle,” said Ruth.

After surgery in Phoenix, Simba is recovering from his injuries, most notably on his right leg. “He will probably never walk the same again,” said Wesley. “But still an absolute miracle for falling 200 feet.” The near-death experience won’t stop the couple from bringing Simba back to his happy place in camping. “I don’t think I’d take that from him,” said Wesley.

