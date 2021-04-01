Metro Police identify woman found dead near park after weekend flooding

Health

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police have identified a woman found dead after overnight flooding in Nashville on Sunday morning.

Police said 46-year-old Melissa Conquest and another man died near a wooded area close to Wentworth-Caldwell Park on Edmondson Pike just off Nolensville Pike. Police previously identified the man as 64-year-old Fredrick Richards.

According to Metro Police and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Conquest was one of four people who died due to the overnight flooding in Nashville.

Police said 65-year-old Douglas Hammond was found on the Nashboro Village golf course on Sunday morning after being swept away after getting out of his disabled car. Hammond’s car ran off the road and into a culvert on Flintlock Court near Nashboro Boulevard’s intersection. Metro Police said Hammond, who lived nearby, got out of the car, and the waters swept him away.

Police said 70-year-old Garry Cole was found in a submerged car in the creek behind Walmart near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place.

In total, TEMA reported seven flood-related deaths in Tennessee. In addition to the four in Metro, there was one death in Maury County, Cheatham County, and Hawkins County.

Police notified Conquest’s family in Colorado and Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning.

