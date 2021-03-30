GSP reach settlement with troopers accused of cheating on test

Health

Georgia (WGCL) — Georgia State Patrol announced a settlement with 26 troopers who were accused of cheating on a radar test during Trooper School.

In January 2020, GSP announced state troopers were fired after an investigation, according to the GSP, revealed the troopers cheated on their radar tests while they were cadets.

However, in November 2020, several of the fired troopers filed a complaint for Violation of the Georgia Whistleblower Protection Act.

On Monday, a GSP spokesperson said the most of the fired troopers will receive a combined $850,000 settlement, along with offers of reinstatement for 24 of the 26 troopers. The reinstated troopers will also receive several months of credit wards promotion.

The GSP would not comment on the status of the two other former troopers involved.

The settlement was reached after two mediation sessions.

According to a GSP statement:

“While the Department of Public Safety denies any legal liability, the Department of Public Safety seeks to move the Georgia State Patrol past this dispute and avoid years of contentious litigation, especially after the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.) cleared the Troopers of cheating on the radar/lidar test.”

“The Department of Public Safety, Georgia State Patrol, and Office of the Attorney General for the State of Georgia, as well as the attorneys and the Troopers involved in this settlement are making this joint press statement for public recognition that the Department has adopted the POST Council findings, compensated these Troopers, and offered reinstatement with the Georgia State Patrol.

It is the desire of all parties involved, that this joint press statement will aid in bringing closure and healing to a stressful, emotional, and extremely difficult time. The Department will not comment further on the terms of this resolution.”

