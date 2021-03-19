Doctor accused of raping and sexually assaulting patients

Health

HELENA, Montana (Missoulian) — A 58-year-old medical doctor from Missoula is accused of raping and sexually assaulting patients in Helena.

James Haldeman Armstrong is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, felony sexual assault and misdemeanor sexual assault.

On Dec. 10, a Helena Police Department officer spoke with a woman who reported that she saw the doctor about her mental health during an appointment in the 2900 block of Prospect Avenue in Helena.

She said the doctor told her she needed a physical examination, which surprised her given the reason for her appointment. The defendant allegedly asked her if she had a husband or boyfriend and is accused of touching and examining her private body parts.

On Dec. 17, a detective spoke with another patient who reported that she was inappropriately touched by the defendant.

The woman said she had seen the defendant on two separate occasions regarding her mental health. During these visits, the defendant is accused of pulling away the woman’s leggings, and lifting up her shirt to put his hands on her stomach. The woman reported that he did not explain why this was medically necessary.

Court documents state that the defendant asked “very detailed” questions about the sex life of the second patient. The defendant allegedly claimed he was looking at “red splotches” on her stomach. The woman allegedly told the defendant that she didn’t have any red splotches, and the defendant replied “oh.” The woman told authorities she believed the defendant’s actions gave him a “weird satisfaction.”

The woman told detectives that the defendant touching her stomach and having no reason to look in her pants made her uncomfortable. The defendant allegedly told the woman she could avoid weight gain with her new medication if she “enjoyed lots of sex with her husband.”

The defendant previously had his medical license revoked in both Arizona and Montana stemming from sexual misconduct with patients in Arizona.

When questioned by police, Armstrong denied touching or looking at the victims in a sexual manner. He advised he did not remember the women. He said that the victim’s “PTSD from other experiences was potentially triggered by him touching their stomachs as part of his normal evaluation, which could have caused them to disclose the sexual touching.”

The defendant has no prior convictions for sexual assault.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

