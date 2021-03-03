Skip to Content
Police looking for suspects who painted racial slur on the side of car

    SUWANEE, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Suwanee police are looking for suspects accused of spray painting a racial slur against Chinese people on the side of a car at a movie theater last week.

Lt. Robert Thompson said officers were called to the Movie Tavern located at 2855 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road at about 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 about the vandalism. The slur was painted in large black letters on the side of the blue Nissan Altima.

“One witness described the suspects as wearing all black clothing, a black mask, and black hair,” Thompson said. “The witness stated the suspects left in an older white 4-door sedan.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Detective Dawn Zaenglein at 770-904-7642.

