Retired ram, UNC’s mascot for 10 years, passes away

    Chapel Hill, North Carolina (WRAL) — A retired mascot for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill died on Monday.

Rameses XXI passed away around 2 p.m., according to Don Basnight, one of his handlers.

“We’re all saddened by the loss of this nice and beautiful animal. He was a fine mascot and a great ambassador for our school. He will be missed,” said Basnight.

The Horned Dorset sheep spent nearly a decade as UNC-Chapel Hill’s live mascot before retiring in November of 2020.

Rameses XXI was 10 years old.

