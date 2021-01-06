Skip to Content
COVID vaccine rolls out for Santa Maria Fire Department

SANTA MARIA FIRE DEPARTMENT
PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the pandemic continues, the arrival of the COVID vaccine could be a game changer for firefighters.

Fire crews with the Santa Maria Fire Department are getting vaccinated at the Government Center on Wednesday.

Since their job as fire fighters is very hands on as they frequently go into people's homes for emergencies, this vaccine can be crucial to ensure everyone's safety while on the job.

Find out more on how the vaccine will make a difference for them while serving the community on NewsChannel 12.

