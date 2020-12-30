Senior center in Orcutt shuts down to keep seniors quarantined as COVID-19 case numbers rise

Health

ORCUTT, Calif. - Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, the OASIS Senior Center is shutting down its services for the time being.

Managers at the center say they are encouraging their senior citizens to stay quarantined until the number of COVID-19 cases go down.

During the past few weeks the center was offering activities like arts and crafts while following health protocols.

For now, the center will remain shut down.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Orcutt has risen over the past few weeks.

On December 15, twelve COVID-19 cases were reported in the city.

That number has gone up to now sixteen cases reported as of this week.

Managers at the center say their number-one priority is keeping their senior citizens healthy and safe.