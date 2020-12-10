Ventura County receives COVID-19 vaccines freezers

Health

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County has received new freezer units that will be used to store the new COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccines require storage at a temperature below that of commercially available freezers. These freezers will be critical in the storage and distribution of the critically-needed vaccine.

Ventura County has received two freezers and is expected to receive more by the end of the month.

We'll be talking with Ventura County leaders to discuss their plans for when COVID-19 vaccines will arrive and how they will be distributed.

